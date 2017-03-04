Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
Forward Marko Arnautovic's first-half double gave Stoke City a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday and sent the visitors into the relegation zone for the first time this season.
A piece of brilliance from Arnautovic put Stoke ahead as he flicked Glenn Whelan's long ball past two defenders with a superb first touch before skipping past the on-rushing Victor Valdes and slotting the ball high into the net.
Peter Crouch rose highest to meet Whelan's corner and head the ball into the path of Arnautovic who flicked it past Valdes to double Stoke's lead in the 42nd minute.
Middlesbrough have now failed to score in four successive games and their winless run in the league was extended to 10 matches.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
MONACO Sauber's German driver Pascal Wehrlein, who missed the first two races of the Formula One season due to a back injury, will have another scan next week after crashing in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.