Manchester City romp to win at Watford to ensure third place
Manchester City made sure of third place in the Premier League when they romped to a 5-0 win at Watford on Sunday to ensure a Champions League berth for next season.
Xherdan Shaqiri scored with a stunning strike in the 81st minute as Stoke City dented Newcastle United's hopes of avoiding Premier League relegation with a 1-0 win on Wednesday.
Newcastle, who are 19th in the table, had looked like holding on for a draw that would have propelled them out of the drop zone, until Shaqiri took aim from 25 metres and rifled home a swerving effort.
Newcastle almost equalised in stoppage time but Stoke keeper Jack Butland acrobatically flung himself to his left to deny Seydou Doumbia.
It had been a backs-to-the-wall display from Newcastle in the first half, with Stoke dominating possession but failing to test visiting keeper Rob Elliot.
Mark Hughes's side managed just one shot on target in the first half, while Newcastle did not win their first corner until the 88th minute.
