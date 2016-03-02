Manchester City romp to win at Watford to ensure third place
Manchester City made sure of third place in the Premier League when they romped to a 5-0 win at Watford on Sunday to ensure a Champions League berth for next season.
Newcastle United manager Steve McClaren has said his Premier League strugglers are "the most frustrating team" he has ever worked with.
Second-from-bottom Newcastle followed up a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion with a 5-1 defeat by Chelsea last time out and the former England boss said he wanted more fight from his side when they travel to Stoke City later on Wednesday.
"We see fantastic performances from individuals one week and we look capable of beating anyone, then the next week it's the polar opposite and we can lose by five or six goals," McClaren told reporters on Tuesday.
"That inconsistency is a character flaw we have got to put right. We've scored seven goals away, that's the lowest number in the league and it's not good enough. We have to start demonstrating character away from home. It's about having courage."
The former Manchester United assistant coach, who has also managed Middlesbrough, Derby County, Twente Enschede, Vfl Wolfsburg and Nottingham Forest, has 12 games to save Newcastle from relegation.
They can move out of the bottom three above Norwich City and Sunderland with a draw at ninth-placed Stoke.
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
Manchester City made sure of third place in the Premier League when they romped to a 5-0 win at Watford on Sunday to ensure a Champions League berth for next season.
KATHMANDU An American climber on Mount Everest died on Sunday, officials said, the third death on the world's highest mountain in the past month and raising safety concerns for climbers.