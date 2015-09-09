Sept 9 The large number of internationals in the Stoke City squad can only help the struggling Premier League club get better, according to defender Erik Pieters.

The Dutch left-back was among the 10 players away on national duty and Pieters, who has 18 caps for the Netherlands, said the international break is important as players can learn under different managers.

"It says a lot about the club that we have so many who play for their country," the 27-year-old told BBC Radio Stoke.

"It is very important to have players going away on an international break.

"When you play for different managers they can teach you different things. When you play international football, you get that experience," he added.

Despite the addition of several internationals, the Potters have picked up just two points from their opening four league games.

Stoke are faced with a tough return to league action when they travel to sixth placed Arsenal, who have failed to score in any of their home games this season, on Saturday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)