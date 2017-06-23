Stoke City midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is "settled" at the Premier League club and will not be sold in the transfer window, club chairman Peter Coates has said.

Swiss international Shaqiri battled with a recurring calf problem throughout last season, scoring four goals in 22 appearances for Mark Hughes' side and media reports have linked the 25-year-old with a move to Italy's AS Roma.

"No, there is nothing in that," Coates told British media when asked about the reports.

"There are no plans to sell him either. He seems very settled with us and towards the end of the season he came back (from injury) and did well.

"We are settled with him, too, and are hoping to see a good season from him next season."

Shaqiri previously won three German titles with Bayern Munich before a seven-month stint at Inter Milan and joined Stoke in August 2015.

