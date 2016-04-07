Ronaldo fires Real to first title since 2012 with win at Malaga
BARCELONA Real Madrid ended a five-year wait to win La Liga on Sunday as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema secured a 2-0 win at Malaga which clinched a 33rd league triumph.
Stoke City skipper Ryan Shawcross and influential midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri have returned to full training ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to Liverpool after missing the last two games through injury.
Centre back Shawcross has struggled with a back problem for much of the season, while Shaqiri picked up a thigh injury against Southampton last month.
Both will be assessed by the club's medical staff before the Liverpool game, but assistant manager Mark Bowen is optimistic that the duo can play a part.
"We've had a good couple of days on the training ground. Ryan Shawcross is back in training and has trained well and the good thing is that he hasn't suffered any reaction," Bowen told the club's website (www.stokecityfc.com).
"Shaqiri has trained with us again this week. We're delighted with that and he seems to have come through ok. I definitely think with him that if he doesn't suffer any reaction he'll be in the frame to start against Liverpool."
Stoke are currently eighth in the table, two points and one place above Liverpool.
Arsenal are favourites to beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final as they will be motivated to end their season on a high after failing to qualify for the Champions League, the Premier League champions' manager Antonio Conte said.