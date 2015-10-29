Oct 29 Stoke City defender Ryan Shawcross wants to play as many games as he can after returning from a long-term injury for his first appearance of the season in Tuesday's win against Chelsea in the League Cup.

Shawcross, who played the entire 120 minutes before the Potters won on penalties on Tuesday, suffered a recurrence of a back problem that troubled him last season and went under the knife in August.

Stoke have kept just two clean sheets in the 10 Premier League games and their influential skipper, who will be looking to tighten the defence, has made himself available for selection when they travel to face Newcastle United on Saturday.

"It's just great to be back after such a long time out -- it's been a frustrating time so it feels nice to be back out there on the pitch," the 28-year-old Shawcross told the club's website (www.stokecityfc.com).

"I had a long road to recovery and it was something that was very difficult for me to deal with, but now that I am back I just want to play as many games as possible.

"The medical team have been brilliant and the surgeon was very, very good as well.

"I'm sure I'll be available for selection again on Saturday for the Newcastle game but of course it is up to the manager and whether he decides to pick me." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)