World number one Kerber gets injury boost ahead of French Open
World number one Angelique Kerber is confident the left hamstring injury she picked up at last week's Madrid Open will not threaten her French Open hopes.
Stoke City made their first close-season signing by swooping for winger Ramadan Sobhi from Egyptian club Al Ahly on Monday.
The 19-year-old, who has been capped six times by Egypt, made 34 appearances for Al Ahly last season to help Martin Jol's side claim the domestic title.
Stoke announced on their website that the fee for Sobhi could eventually rise to six million euros ($6.59 million).
"We are absolutely delighted to have signed a player of Ramadan's undoubted quality and potential," said chief executive Tony Scholes. "He's a special young talent who is excited about the prospect of making an impact in the Premier League."
Stoke begin their league campaign with a trip to promoted Middlesbrough on Aug. 13.
($1 = 0.9107 euros)
(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
