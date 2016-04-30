Britain Football Soccer - Stoke City v Sunderland - Barclays Premier League - The Britannia Stadium - 30/4/16Jermain Defoe celebrates with team mates after scoring the first goal for Sunderland from the penalty spotReuters / Darren StaplesLivepic

A 93rd-minute penalty from Jermain Defoe secured a point for a Sunderland side desperately scrambling to avoid relegation on Saturday.

The visitors had looked well beaten against Stoke City before a push on Defoe by Geoff Cameron gave the striker his chance from the spot, the striker duly converting for his 17th goal of the season.

But Newcastle's 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace still pushed Sunderland into the bottom three, with three games to play.

Mark Hughes's side had conceded 14 goals in the four games before Saturday but went ahead through Marko Arnautovic after Peter Crouch had appeared to impede Younes Kaboul.

