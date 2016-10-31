* Stoke defeated Swansea 3-1 in tale of two cities

* Bony grabbed two goals against former club

* Swansea old boy Allen laid on both Bony goals

* Stoke struck woodwork three times in first half

* Defeat left Swansea second from bottom in table

* Stoke meet West Ham on Saturday, Swansea meet Man Utd on Sunday STOKE CITY 3 SWANSEA CITY 1

Oct 31 Two goals from Wilfried Bony, his first since joining on loan from Manchester City in August, helped resurgent Stoke land a third straight Premier League victory against struggling Swansea on Monday.

Ivory Coast striker Bony was on target in the third and 73rd minutes, both goals created by his former Swansea team mate Joe Allen.

Stoke also hit the woodwork three times in the first half, twice through Charlie Adam and once by Marko Arnautovic.

Swansea defender Alfie Mawson put through his own net 10 minutes after halftime. Wayne Routledge grabbed the only goal for the visitors in the eighth minute.

Stoke's victory helped them climb five places to 12th in the table, with 12 points from 10 games. Swansea remained second from bottom, three points ahead of Sunderland. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)