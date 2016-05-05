Stoke City forward Jonathan Walters says he and his team mates are eager to bring an end to their current run of poor form and are hoping to finish the season in the top-half of the Premier League standings.

Having never finished higher than ninth since the Premier League was formed in 1992, the Potters were riding high in eighth place but a five-game winless run, which included three losses, has seen them drop down to 10th in the table.

"In the past couple of seasons we've finished well so to be on a bad run now isn't good for us. No game in the Premier League is easy. You'll always have ups and downs," Walters told the club website.

"But we can't be too down after a bad result and we can't be too pleased when we win. It's about remaining level-headed whatever is thrown at you. It means a lot to us to finish in the top 10 of the league.

"I'm very conscious that people behind the scenes at the club may have contracts geared towards the top 10 and things like that."

With just two games remaining and eighth-placed Liverpool out of reach, Stoke take on 16th-placed Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

