STOKE CITY 1 WEST BROMWICH ALBION 1

A late goal from Salomon Rondon secured West Bromwich Albion a 1-1 draw at Stoke City on Saturday and provided Tony Pulis with plenty to celebrate in his 1,000th game as a manager.

The vistors were fortunate to escape with a point after Stoke dominated the second half and scored with a 73rd-minute strike from Joe Allen.

Just when Mark Hughes thought his team had done enough for their first league win of the season, Rondon got on the end of a cross from Jonathan Leko to head from a difficult angle into the bottom corner.

The point was enough to move Stoke off the bottom, although they remain in the relegation zone with two points, one above Sunderland. Albion are ninth.

