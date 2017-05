Britain Soccer Football - Stoke City v West Ham United - Barclays Premier League - The Britannia Stadium - 15/5/16Stoke's Mame Biram Diouf celebrates scoring their second goalAction Images via Reuters / Carl RecineLivepic

Mame Biram Diouf's late goal lifted Stoke City to a 2-1 victory over West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Michail Antonio put West Ham ahead in the 23rd minute with a right-foot shot after Winston Reid headed on a corner.

Giannelli Imbula equalised with a low strike from outside the penalty area and Diouf struck two minutes from time with a fine header to lift Stoke to ninth in the standings.

Defeat ended West Ham's hopes of a top-six finish.

