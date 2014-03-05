LONDON Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam has been banned for three matches after being found guilty of violent conduct by the English FA, the governing body said on Wednesday.

Adam appeared to stamp on Arsenal's Olivier Giroud during Saturday's 1-0 home win in the Premier League.

"Adam had denied the charge, but it was found proven at an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing," the FA said in a statement.

Scotland international Adam was not looking at the Arsenal striker when his foot came forcibly down on the Frenchman.

The officials did not see the incident but under a pilot project in the Premier League this season, a three-man panel of former elite referees can recommend a player be charged if the FA asks them to review video evidence.

Adam will now miss Stoke's Premier League matches against Norwich City, West Ham United and Aston Villa.

"I am extremely disappointed for the effect that this is going to have on Charlie and on the football club," Stoke City chief executive Tony Scholes said on the club website (www.stokecityfc.com).

"However, I am not surprised because clubs like ours very rarely succeed in appeals to the FA.

"We put together a strong defence which was based upon the facts, which were that Charlie needed to plant his foot, and in changing direction his eyes followed the ball at all times."

