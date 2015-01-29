LONDON Jan 29 Former England striker Peter Crouch has settled his immediate future by signing a two-year contract extension with Stoke City, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The news ends speculation that Crouch, who has scored 37 goals in 140 appearance for Stoke, would leave when his current deal expires at the end of the season.

Crouch, who will be 34 on Friday, joined the Midlands club from Tottenham Hotspur in a club record 10 million pounds ($15.05 million) deal in 2011.

"People will stop talking about my future now hopefully, and I can just concentrate on doing well for this club which has always been my objective," Crouch said on the Stoke website (www.stokecityfc.com).

"I'm really happy here and I think that is evident given the fact that I have spent more time here and played more games than at any other club I have been at in my career."

