Queens Park Rangers' manager Mark Hughes is seen reacting during their English Premier League soccer match against Southampton at Loftus Road in London in this November 17, 2012 file photograph. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

Premier League Stoke City appointed Mark Hughes as their new manager on Thursday in place of his fellow Welshman Tony Pulis, who left the club by mutual consent last week after seven years in charge.

Stoke said on their website (www.stokecityfc.com) that Hughes would be presented at a news conference later at the Clayton Wood training ground with chairman Peter Coates and chief executive Tony Scholes.

Media reports said the former Manchester United striker Hughes, 49, was expected to be handed a three-year deal.

"We had lots of inquiries about the job, including some very interesting names, but we decided Mark Hughes was a fit for us," Coates told the Stoke Sentinel.

"His record speaks for itself. He has done excellently by anyone's standards. But we also understand that whoever we choose, some people will disagree and I don't have a problem with that."

Hughes was most recently employed by Queens Park Rangers, who sacked him last November and were then relegated. He has also had spells in charge at Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City, Fulham and the Welsh national team.

Hughes was replaced by Harry Redknapp at QPR after a miserable start to last season with his team the only club in England's four professional divisions not to record a win when he departed.

"Those who focus on QPR, that's fair enough, but they should look at the bigger picture and see what he has achieved throughout his career," Coates added.

"He did very well with Wales and then at Blackburn. At Manchester City there was a change of ownership and I don't think anybody can say Mark didn't do a good job there."

Stoke, who finished 13th in the league last season, parted company with Pulis after the abrasive style of football he oversaw led to some disgruntlement from fans.

