Jan 3 Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has been fined 8,000 pounds ($13,200) by the Football Association after a coat-throwing touchline tantrum during his side's 5-1 English Premier League defeat at Newcastle United.

Stoke had Glenn Whelan and Marc Wilson sent off in the 40th and 43rd minutes with Hughes throwing his coat behind him and into the air when he was sent to the stands by referee Martin Atkinson for protesting Whelan's red card in last month's clash.

"Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has been fined the standard penalty of £8,000 after he admitted an FA misconduct charge," a short statement on the FA's website read.

"The charge was that his behaviour in or around the 40th minute of Stoke's game against Newcastle United on 26 December 2013 amounted to improper conduct."

Hughes had been critical of Atkinson's performance after the match saying he was 'absolutely dismayed by his performance' but was not punished for the outburst.

Stoke host second tier Leicester City in an FA Cup third round clash on Saturday. ($1 = 0.6084 British pounds) (Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)