LONDON Aug 8 Stoke City defender Robert Huth
has suspected meningitis and is awaiting the outcome of hospital
checks, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
"The German international is due to undergo further tests to
determine the strain of meningitis and the prognosis in terms of
his recovery," the club said on their website
(www.stokecityfc.com).
Stoke start the new season with a league game at promoted
Reading on Aug. 18 but manager Tony Pulis said that was of
secondary concern.
"It's a massive, massive worry for us but the most important
thing right now is Robert's health and we are keeping our
fingers crossed he'll be okay," said Pulis.
"He started to feel unwell last week ... and then felt a lot
worse over the weekend."
Huth, 27, has previously played for Chelsea and
Middlesbrough, from where he joined Stoke for a 5 million pound
($7.83 million) fee in 2009.
In June this year he agreed a new deal with the club to keep
him at the Britannia Stadium until the end of the 2015/16
season, according to the Premier League's official website
(www.premierleague.com).
($1 = 0.6390 British pounds)
