Nigeria's national soccer team player Peter Odemwingie attends a training session ahead of their 2014 World Cup game against France, in the Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia, June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/Files

LONDON Stoke City striker Peter Odemwingie needs knee surgery and will be sidelined for a lengthy period of time, manager Mark Hughes said on Thursday.

The Nigeria international injured his knee during Stoke's 1-0 victory over Premier League champions Manchester City at the weekend and will have surgery when the swelling has gone down.

"It's a significant injury and unfortunately it's a long-term one but Peter has a great attitude to work and life in general – he's always got a smile on his face – and he's going to need those qualities," Hughes told Stoke's website (www.stokecityfc.com).

"It will be a long road back but we wish him well.

"He's going to have to wait a couple of weeks before it's actually done but once the operation is done we know he will work extremely hard to get back," Hughes added.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)