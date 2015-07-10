LONDON, July 10 Stoke City have signed highly-rated Netherlands midfielder Marco van Ginkel on a season-long loan and evergreen goalkeeper Shay Given on a two-year contract, the club announced on Friday.

Van Ginkel arrived at the Britannia Stadium from Premier League champions Chelsea while Given joined after he was released by Aston Villa.

The 22-year-old midfielder joined Chelsea in July 2013 following a highly impressive four years at Vitesse Arnhem, scoring 18 goals in 93 league matches, for a fee reported to be in the region of eight million pounds ($12.38 million).

He missed most of the 2013-14 season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The player then spent last season on loan at Italian giants AC Milan, spraining his ankle only half an hour into his debut but going on to make 17 Serie A appearances .

"Marco is the kind of player we have been looking to bring to the Club," Stoke manager Mark Hughes told the club's official website (www.stokecityfc.com).

"He will bring great energy to the side and is capable of scoring goals from midfield, as he showed during his time with Vitesse."

39-year-old Given, a 130-cap Republic of Ireland international, made over 350 Premier League appearances for Newcastle United and also had spells at Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City and Villa.

"I know Shay particularly well from our time together at Manchester City and I'm really looking forward to working with him again," said Hughes.

"He will not only be a great asset on the pitch as an outstanding goalkeeper but he's also a fantastic character to have in the dressing room and around the Club -- a true professional."

Van Ginkel and Given -- Stoke's fourth and fifth summer signings after Phillip Wollscheid, Jakob Haugaard and Joselu -- will join up with the squad for their pre-season tour to Singapore.

