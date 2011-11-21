LONDON Nov 21 Stoke City manager Tony Pulis was fined 10,000 pounds ($15,789) by the English FA on Monday for comments he made about a referee and said he was considering an appeal.

Pulis was charged with improper conduct after he criticised referee Lee Probert following Stoke's 2-1 defeat by Liverpool in the Carling Cup last month. He denied the charge.

"I am very disappointed with the outcome," Pulis told the Premier League club's official website (stokecityfc.com.) "I have requested written reasons and I am considering an appeal."

Pulis said Probert should have sent off Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher for a challenge on his winger Matthew Etherington and criticised the referee for disallowing a header by Stoke's Jon Walters and not giving a penalty for a foul on Peter Crouch. ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)