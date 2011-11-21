RPT-Soccer-Chelsea to host Burnley in Premier League season opener
LONDON, England, June 14 Chelsea will open the defence of their Premier League title at home to Burnley when the season kicks off on the weekend of Aug.12-13.
LONDON Nov 21 Stoke City manager Tony Pulis was fined 10,000 pounds ($15,789) by the English FA on Monday for comments he made about a referee and said he was considering an appeal.
Pulis was charged with improper conduct after he criticised referee Lee Probert following Stoke's 2-1 defeat by Liverpool in the Carling Cup last month. He denied the charge.
"I am very disappointed with the outcome," Pulis told the Premier League club's official website (stokecityfc.com.) "I have requested written reasons and I am considering an appeal."
Pulis said Probert should have sent off Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher for a challenge on his winger Matthew Etherington and criticised the referee for disallowing a header by Stoke's Jon Walters and not giving a penalty for a foul on Peter Crouch. ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)
June 14 Striker Tammy Abraham will decide on his future at Premier League champions Chelsea after England's campaign in the under-21 European Championships in Poland later this month, the 19-year-old has said.