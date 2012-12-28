Dec 28 Stoke City will be forced to change their defence when they host Premier League strugglers Southampton on Saturday (1500) as captain Ryan Shawcross and Geoff Cameron serve one-match bans.

The pair both received their fifth bookings of the season during Stoke's 3-1 win over Liverpool on Wednesday and are expected to be replaced by Matthew Upson and Ryan Shotton.

Stoke, eighth in the table, have not lost in the league since a 1-0 defeat to Norwich City on Nov. 3.

Southampton are one point clear of the relegation zone following their 1-1 draw against Fulham in midweek thanks to Ricky Lambert's late penalty. (Writing By Alison Wildey; editing by Toby Davis)