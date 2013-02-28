Feb 28 Marc Wilson or Geoff Cameron will replace Stoke City defender Robert Huth for Saturday's Premier League match at home to West Ham United, said manager Tony Pulis.

German Huth has been banned for three games after admitting a charge of violent conduct for an off-the-ball incident with Fulham's Philippe Senderos last weekend.

"It gives either Marc or Geoff a wonderful opportunity of coming into the middle alongside Ryan (Shawcross) this weekend," Pulis told the club website (www.stokecityfc.com) on Thursday.

"Ideally we would have liked to have Robert available because he is a fantastic player but we do have other options, both of whom have played internationally," he said of Irishman Wilson and American Cameron.

Midfielder Steven N'zonzi, who broke his nose against Fulham, is expected to be available after having a faceguard fitted.

Pulis said he would make a late decision on the fitness of midfielder Matthew Etherington and striker Michael Owen.

Stoke are 10th in the table with 33 points, three more than West Ham in 14th. (Writing by Alison Wildey, editing by Tony Jimenez)