Oct 28 Stoke City have confirmed defender Marc Wilson suffered a broken leg during their 0-0 Premier League draw with Sunderland on Saturday.

The Ireland international was taken to hospital after falling awkwardly early in the second half.

"Marc will be out for a while, but we are not sure at this stage for how long," manager Tony Pulis told the club's website (www.stokecityfc.com) on Sunday. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Justin Palmer)