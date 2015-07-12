LONDON Stoke City have completed the signing of former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson on a two-year contract, the Premier League side announced on Sunday.

The 30-year-old right back, who picked up 54 England caps, was released by Liverpool following six years at Anfield where he had arrived for a fee of 17.5 million pounds ($27.1 million) from Portsmouth.

Johnson also represented West Ham United and Chelsea and has made almost 400 club appearances following his Hammers debut in 2002.

"Glen will be a fantastic addition to our squad," manager Mark Hughes told the club's official website (www.stokecityfc.com).

"He commanded a huge transfer fee when he left Portsmouth for Liverpool but dealt with the pressure that comes with that.

"He's a talented defender who also chips in with goals - as we discovered last season when he scored the winner against us at Anfield – and having spoken to him I know how much he's looking forward to being a Stoke player."

Johnson, whose England and Liverpool career fizzled out after poor form, becomes Stoke's sixth recruit of the close-season following the arrivals of Philipp Wollscheid, Jakob Haugaard, Joselu, Marco van Ginkel and Shay Given.

Stoke finished ninth in the Premier League last season.

