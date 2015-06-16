Soccer-West Ham's woes are cautionary tale for Tottenham
LONDON, May 4 Title-chasing Tottenham Hotspur need look only as far as London rivals West Ham United for a reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in football.
LONDON, June 16 Stoke City have signed Spanish striker Joselu from Germany's Hanover 96 for 8 million euros ($8.99 million), the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old began his career with Celta Vigo and played one La Liga game for Real Madrid before moving to Germany with Hoffenheim.
He joined Hanover last year and scored eight goals in 30 Bundesliga games.
"Joselu has an excellent pedigree and is a player we have been tracking for some time," Stoke manager Mark Hughes told the club website.
"He has skills and attributes that are different to what we already have within the squad but will complement the attacking players we already have at our disposal."
Joselu joined fellow Spaniards Marc Muniesa and Bojan Krkic in the Stoke squad.
($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, May 4 Title-chasing Tottenham Hotspur need look only as far as London rivals West Ham United for a reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in football.
LONDON, May 4 Everton manager Ronald Koeman reaffirmed his commitment to the Premier League club on Thursday, knocking down speculation of a move to his former club Barcelona.