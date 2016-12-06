Stoke City must carry the momentum from a convincing 2-0 win over Burnley into a tough run of games, defender Marc Muniesa said.

Stoke moved up to ninth in the Premier League table ahead of matches against Arsenal, Southampton, Leicester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

"We’re back in the top half at the moment. With five tough games against top teams coming up, we will need to be strong if we are to show people that we are capable of moving higher in the table," Spaniard Muniesa told the club website.

"We are in a very good mood at the moment and everybody will be needed. So, we need to keep this momentum going."

Stoke travel to second-placed Arsenal on Saturday.

