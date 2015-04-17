April 17 Peter Odemwingie has returned to full training after eight months' absence and should be back in the Stoke City team before the end of the season, manager Mark Hughes said on Friday.

The Nigeria striker needed knee surgery after suffering an injury against Manchester City in August.

"It's great to have him back because it was a big miss to lose him so early in the season," Hughes told a media conference.

"After he signed last year he made a huge impact on the team and we could have done with him on more occasions this year.

"Now it' s a case of getting him up to speed and hopefully I can get him on the pitch before the end of the season."

Stoke are in 10th place in the Premier League ahead of Saturday's home game against Southampton. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Douglas Beattie)