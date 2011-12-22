LONDON Dec 20 Arsenal have postponed Monday's
home Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers for 24
hours because of a planned strike by London Underground train
drivers which threatens to plunge the capital into chaos.
The match at the Emirates Stadium will now be played on
Tuesday at 1500 GMT, but Chelsea's fixture against neighbours
Fulham at Stamford Bridge on the Dec. 26 Boxing Day bank holiday
is going ahead despite the threatened travel shutdown.
"This decision has had to be made now, before the result of
the legal challenge to the proposed industrial action is finally
known, due to the preparation period needed to safely operate
Emirates Stadium by all the relevant agencies," Arsenal said in
a statement on their website (www.arsenal.com) on Thursday.
"The paramount concern was always the duty of care towards
the Arsenal supporters, Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters,
matchday employees, workers and indeed everyone who was planning
to attend the match on Boxing Day."
The club said that as there were no services operating on
mainline train services into London on the day, there was likely
to have been "severe disruption, or at worst, inability for
supporters or matchday employees and workers" to get to the
match.
The planned strike is the result of a dispute over workers'
bank holiday pay but the legality of the walkout has been
challenged by the transport authorities and will be decided in
the High Court in London later on Thursday.
Lower league matches in and around London will also be going
ahead with the Championship (second division) matches between
Watford and Cardiff City and Millwall and Portsmouth taking
place.
Leyton Orient's match with MK Dons and Brentford's clash
against Bournemouth in League One (third division), as well as
the League Two (fourth division) fixtures between Wimbledon and
Oxford United and Dagenham & Redbridge and Barnet will also be
played.
(Editing by John O'Brien)