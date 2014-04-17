England striker Daniel Sturridge walks off the field during a team training session at Arsenal's training facility in London Colney, north of London, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning/Files

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is an injury concern ahead of the English Premier League leaders' trip to Norwich City on Sunday because of a muscle strain.

The England forward was forced from the field after 66 minutes of the 3-2 win over title rivals Manchester City on Sunday with what appeared to be a hamstring problem.

"Sturridge has since undergone further assessment with the club's medical team at Melwood and a small strain was detected following a scan," Liverpool said in a statement on their website (wwww.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old former Chelsea and Manchester City forward has scored 20 goals this season and formed a lethal partnership with Uruguay striker Luis Suarez to leave Liverpool close to their first league title since 1990.

Liverpool top the table with 77 points from 34 matches, two clear of Chelsea with City on 71 after their 2-2 draw with Sunderland on Wednesday but with a game in hand.

After the trip to relegation threatened Norwich, Liverpool host title rivals Chelsea then face Crystal Palace away before ending their campaign at home to out of form Newcastle United.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)