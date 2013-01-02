LONDON Jan 2 England striker Daniel Sturridge has joined Liverpool from European champions Chelsea for an undisclosed fee.

"I am humbled and happy to be here (at Anfield," the 23-year-old told the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.

"(Manager) Brendan Rodgers said he sees me here for a long time and I also see myself here for a long time. I've not signed here to play for a couple of years and then move."

Liverpool did not disclose the length of Sturridge's deal but said he had signed a long-term contract. (Reporting by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ed Osmond)