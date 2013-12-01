Soccer-Tottenham given extension over Wembley move
March 31 Tottenham Hotspur have been given an extension until April 30 to decide whether they will play their home fixtures at Wembley Stadium next season, the Premier League club said on Friday.
(Recasts with new quotes)
Dec 1 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge will be sidelined for up to eight weeks with an ankle injury, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Sunday as he ruled the player out of a crucial period of the season.
The 24-year-old England international has scored nine Premier League goals this season and has been instrumental in helping the club make a bright start to the campaign.
Sturridge was hurt in training and will now miss the busy festive period, including away Premier League matches against Tottenham Hotspur on Dec. 15, Manchester City on Dec. 26 and Chelsea three days later.
"Daniel Sturridge is out for six to eight weeks which is obviously a big blow," Rodgers said on Sky Sports before Sunday's league match at Hull City.
Sturridge came off the bench to score an 89th-minute equaliser in the thrilling 3-3 draw against neighbours Everton last weekend. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly and Toby Davis; Editing by John O'Brien)
March 31 Tottenham Hotspur have been given an extension until April 30 to decide whether they will play their home fixtures at Wembley Stadium next season, the Premier League club said on Friday.
March 31 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expecting Gabriel Jesus to make a sooner-than-expected return after the young Brazil striker broke a bone in his foot during the Premier League win over Bournemouth last month.
March 31 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gave short shrift to media reports linking Eden Hazard with a move to Real Madrid and said the midfielder has recovered from a calf injury to play in Saturday's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.