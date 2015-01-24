LONDON Jan 24 England striker Daniel Sturridge, sidelined by a series of injuries since August, has an outside chance of returning for Liverpool's League Cup semi-final, second leg at Chelsea on Tuesday.

"He joins in with the group now," manager Brendan Rodgers told reporters after his side were held to a 0-0 home draw by second tier Bolton Wanderers in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

"If he's not ready for Tuesday then he'll be back against West Ham," he added referring to next Saturday's Premier League encounter at Anfield.

Sturridge has been sorely missed by eighth-placed Liverpool this season after he scored 25 goals for the club in all competitions last term.

His latest injury was a thigh problem that needed rehabilitation in the United States over Christmas.

Liverpool and Chelsea drew 1-1 in the first leg of their League Cup tie at Anfield in midweek. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ken Ferris)