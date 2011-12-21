By Malena Castaldi
| MONTEVIDEO
MONTEVIDEO Dec 21 Liverpool striker Luis Suarez
will appeal against his eight-match suspension and fine for an
alleged racist remark against Manchester United's Patrice Evra,
his lawyer said on Wednesday.
"The appeal is total, over and above there being a monetary
aspect and another with a match suspension," the player's legal
representative in Uruguay, Alejandro Balbi, said.
He told a news conference in Montevideo that it would be
Liverpool's lawyers who made the appeal to the English FA.
The FA suspended Suarez for eight matches and fined him
40,000 pounds ($62,800) for comments made to Evra during a
Premier League match at Anfield in October, saying he used
"insulting words" in a reference to the French international's
colour.
"He (Suarez) is firmly convinced that this hard sanction can
be reversed," Balbi said.
Suarez denies having racially abused Evra and Liverpool
reiterated their belief their player is innocent.
"It's one of the hardest sanctions handed down in English
football, so it seems to us absolutely out of proportion," said
Balbi.
He said Liverpool would concentrate on the appeal and not
seek sanctions against Evra who, according to the Premier League
club, admitted having insulted Suarez.
The Uruguayan Football Association has offered Suarez and
Liverpool whatever backing they need for an appeal.
(Reporting by Malena Castaldi; writing by Rex Gowar in
Buenos Aires; editing by Martyn Herman)