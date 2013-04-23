LONDON, April 23 Liverpool forward Luis Suarez has disputed the English FA's view that his punishment for biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic at the weekend merits a longer punishment than the usual three-game ban.

The FA said in a statement on Tuesday that the Uruguayan international has accepted a charge of violent conduct but "has denied the FA's claim that the standard punishment of three matches is clearly insufficient for this offence".

The incident in Sunday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Anfield was not seen by match officials and is being retrospectively reviewed.

An Independent Regulatory Commission will hear the case on Wednesday. The player has already apologised to Serbian defender Ivanovic and been fined by his club.

Suarez, who scored an injury-time equaliser following the bite midway though the second half, received a seven-game ban from the Dutch FA for biting an opponent while playing for Ajax Amsterdam in 2010 shortly before he joined Liverpool.

The 26-year-old, Liverpool's top scorer in the league this term with 23 goals, served an eight-match ban for racially abusing Manchester United's Patrice Evra last season. (Reporting by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris)