Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
LONDON May 5 Liverpool striker Luis Suarez was named England's Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association (FWA) on Monday, completing an award double after taking the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) accolade last month.
The 27-year-old Uruguayan finished ahead of team mate Steven Gerrard and Yaya Toure of Manchester City in the poll.
The honours come after he missed the first five league games of the season when he was serving the remainder of a 10-match ban imposed for biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic last April. (Writing by Mike Collett; editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.