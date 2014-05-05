LONDON May 5 Liverpool striker Luis Suarez was named England's Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association (FWA) on Monday, completing an award double after taking the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) accolade last month.

The 27-year-old Uruguayan finished ahead of team mate Steven Gerrard and Yaya Toure of Manchester City in the poll.

The honours come after he missed the first five league games of the season when he was serving the remainder of a 10-match ban imposed for biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic last April. (Writing by Mike Collett; editing by Justin Palmer)