LONDON, July 24 Liverpool owner John W. Henry appeared to ridicule Arsenal's latest bid for Luis Suarez on Wednesday after the Gunners reportedly tabled an offer of just over 40 million pounds ($61.47 million) for the striker.

The unusual offer of 40 million and one pound was intended to trigger a clause in the Uruguayan international's contract that says Liverpool must inform the striker of Arsenal's interest.

Henry said on his verified Twitter account: "What do you think they are smoking over there at Emirates?" Arsenal play at Emirates Stadium.

Suarez was due to discuss his future with coach Brendan Rodgers in Melbourne on Wednesday where Liverpool are playing their next pre-season tour match against the Melbourne Victory.

Arsenal have already had one bid for Suarez rejected by Liverpool, who say they are under no obligation to sell the player.

Suarez joined up with Liverpool's squad on Monday. He still has to serve six matches of his 10-match ban for biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic on April 21, but can play in their pre-season friendlies. ($1 = 0.6508 British pounds) (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)