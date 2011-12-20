LONDON Dec 20 Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has been banned for eight matches and fined 40,000 pounds ($62,800) for racially abusing Manchester United defender Patrice Evra, the FA said on Tuesday.

Suarez was found guilty of misconduct and warned about his future conduct after using "insulting words" towards Evra during Liverpool's Premier league match against United at Anfield on Oct. 15, including a reference to the France defender's colour.

The ban is suspended pending the outcome of any appeal lodged by Uruguay international Suarez against the decision. ($1 = 0.6372 British pounds)