Dec 31 The Football Association's report into the Luis Suarez-Patrice Evra racism hearing was published on Saturday, with the independent commission concluding that aspects of Suarez's evidence were "unreliable".

The report details the reasons behind Liverpool striker Suarez's eight-match ban for racially abusing Manchester United and France defender Evra in a Premier League match at Anfield on Oct. 15.

The Uruguay international, the report says, used the word "negro" or "negros" seven times during the confrontation.

"Mr Suarez's evidence was unreliable in relation to matters of critical importance," the report says, while adding that "Mr Evra was a credible witness".

Suarez, who was also fined 40,000 pounds ($62,200) over the incident, has until Jan. 13 to lodge an appeal. ($1 = 0.6435 British pounds)