LONDON, April 24 Liverpool striker Luis Suarez was handed a 10 match ban by the Football Association (FA) on Wednesday following his bite on Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic at the weekend.

Suarez had already accepted a charge of violent conduct after the incident in the 2-2 Premier League draw at Anfield on Sunday but disputed the FA's view that it merited more than the usual three-game ban.

An Independent Regulatory Commission met in London on Wednesday to decide the Uruguay international's fate.

The ban begins immediately meaning Liverpool's leading scorer will miss his side's last four games of the season and six at the beginning of next term.

Suarez has until Friday (1100) to appeal against the additional seven games. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)