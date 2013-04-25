LONDON, April 25 Luis Suarez's 10-match ban for biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic was dividing opinion among managers and former players in Britain on Thursday.

Below are a selection of their views:

Dietmar Hammann (former Germany and Liverpool midfielder)

"Would it not have sent out a stronger message if the club suspended him for two weeks? It would show him and everybody else who plays for the club in the future what LFC is all about - respect and dignity.

"If you think Suarez is victimized by the FA, don't forget he wasn't told to bite Ivanovic."

Sam Allardyce (West Ham United manager)

"He has to stop that little fuse that keeps blowing in his head. It is not politically correct in this country, that type of thing (the biting incident), so you have to accept the punishment."

Andre Villas-Boas (Tottenham Hotspur)

"I think the image is shocking. You would expect a lengthy ban."

Gus Poyet (Brighton manager and former Uruguay striker)

"If we want him to be a saint, we'll lose him. I like Suarez as he is. He made a mistake, I'm not defending him. He was angry because of the penalty he committed and thought (Liverpool) would lose due to his mistake.

"There have been many cases of footballers who committed excesses on the pitch and then apologised, as happened with Luis, who are then treated as heroes. This didn't happen with Luis."

Alan Pardew (Newcastle United manager)

"It was an incident that everybody was shocked by, even him. You have young kids playing in the park, and it is not what you want to see."

Roberto Martinez (Wigan Athletic manager)

"Everyone agreed it was wrong behaviour, and he was the first one to accept it.

"We need to know what the FA is basing its ban on and whether they have taken into consideration his previous charges and the previous (biting) incident in Holland." (Compiled by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)