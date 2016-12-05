Dec 5 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, December 5
Middlesbrough 1 Gaston Ramirez 60
Hull City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,395
- - -
Sunday, December 4
Everton 1 Leighton Baines 89pen
Manchester United 1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 42
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 39,550
- - -
Bournemouth 4 Callum Wilson 56pen, Ryan Fraser 76, Steve Cook 79, Nathan Ake 90+3
Liverpool 3 Sadio Mane 20, Divock Origi 22, Emre Can 64
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 11,183
- - -
Saturday, December 3
West Ham United 1 Andy Carroll 83
Arsenal 5 Mesut Ozil 24, Alexis Sanchez 72,80,86, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 84
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 56,980
- - -
Crystal Palace 3 Christian Benteke 33,85, James Tomkins 36
Southampton 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 25,393
- - -
Stoke City 2 Jonathan Walters 20, Marc Muniesa 35
Burnley 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 27,306
- - -
Sunderland 2 Robert Huth 64og, Jermain Defoe 77
Leicester City 1 Shinji Okazaki 80
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 39,725
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 5 Harry Kane 39pen,49, Son Heung-Min 45+1, Christian Eriksen 70,90+2
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 31,633
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 3 Jonny Evans 16, Chris Brunt 34, Matthew Phillips 90+1
Watford 1 Christian Kabasele 61
Red Card: Roberto Pereyra 84
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 22,244
- - -
Manchester City 1 Gary Cahill 45og
Red Card: Sergio Aguero 90+6, Fernandinho 90+7
Chelsea 3 Diego Costa 60, Willian 70, Eden Hazard 90
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 54,457
- - -