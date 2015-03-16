Soccer-Injured Coleman signs five-year deal with Everton
May 5 Everton full back Seamus Coleman signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League club on Friday that will keep him at Goodison Park until 2022.
March 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, March 16 Swansea City 0 Liverpool 1 Jordan Henderson 68 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,828 - - - Sunday, March 15 Manchester United 3 Marouane Fellaini 9, Michael Carrick 19, Wayne Rooney 34 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 75,112 - - - Everton 3 James McCarthy 20, Romelu Lukaku 56pen, Ross Barkley 90+3 Newcastle United 0 Red Card: Fabricio Coloccini 59 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 38,806 - - - Chelsea 1 Diego Costa 11 Southampton 1 Dusan Tadic 19pen Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 41,624 - - - Saturday, March 14 Burnley 1 George Boyd 61 Manchester City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 21,216 - - - Sunderland 0 Aston Villa 4 Christian Benteke 16,44, Gabriel Agbonlahor 18,37 Halftime: 0-4; Attendance: 45,746 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Brown Ideye 19 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,323 - - - Leicester City 0 Hull City 0 Red Card: Tom Huddlestone 72 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,456 - - - Arsenal 3 Olivier Giroud 45+2, Aaron Ramsey 81, Mathieu Flamini 84 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 60,002 - - - Crystal Palace 3 Wilfried Zaha 21, James McArthur 40, Joel Ward 42 Queens Park Rangers 1 Matthew Phillips 83 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 24,886 - - -
May 5 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.