Soccer-Sunderland striker Defoe has medical with Bournemouth
LONDON, June 6 Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has undergone a medical at Bournemouth with a view to joining the Premier League side next month, he said on Tuesday.
Oct 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, October 1 Queens Park Rangers 1 Adel Taarabt 57 Red Card: Samba Diakite 75 West Ham United 2 Matt Jarvis 3, Ricardo Vaz Te 35 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 17,000 - - - Sunday, September 30 Aston Villa 1 Darren Bent 80 West Bromwich Albion 1 Shane Long 51 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,489 - - - Saturday, September 29 Manchester United 2 Nani 51, Shinji Kagawa 53 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Jan Vertonghen 2, Gareth Bale 32, Clint Dempsey 52 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 75,566 - - - Sunderland 1 Steven Fletcher 51 Wigan Athletic 0 Red Card: Jordi Gomez 48 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 37,742 - - - Reading 2 Jimmy Kebe 58, Noel Hunt 62 Newcastle United 2 Demba Ba 59,83 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,097 - - - Everton 3 Leon Osman 25, Nikica Jelavic 32,37 Southampton 1 Gaston Ramirez 8 Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 37,922 - - - Fulham 1 Mladen Petric 10pen Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 43, Edin Dzeko 87 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,698 - - - Norwich City 2 Steve Morison 61, Grant Holt 87 Liverpool 5 Luis Suarez 2,38,57, Nuri Sahin 47, Steven Gerrard 68 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 26,831 - - - Stoke City 2 Peter Crouch 12,36 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 27,330 - - - Arsenal 1 Gervinho 42 Chelsea 2 Fernando Torres 20, Juan Mata 53 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 60,101 - - -
LONDON, June 6 Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has undergone a medical at Bournemouth with a view to joining the Premier League side next month, he said on Tuesday.
GENEVA, June 6 Fewer top clubs should get automatic spots in the lucrative group stage of the Champions League, the umbrella organisation representing Europe's domestic leagues (EPFL) said on Tuesday.