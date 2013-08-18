Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 18
Chelsea 2 Oscar 13, Frank Lampard 25
Missed penalty: Frank Lampard 6
Hull City 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 41,000
- - -
Crystal Palace 0
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Roberto Soldado 50pen
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,285
- - -
Saturday, August 17
Swansea City 1 Wilfried Bony 82
Manchester United 4 Robin van Persie 34,72, Danny Welbeck 36,90+2
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 20,733
- - -
West Ham United 2 Joe Cole 13, Kevin Nolan 76
Cardiff City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,977
- - -
Arsenal 1 Olivier Giroud 6
Red Card: Laurent Koscielny 67
Aston Villa 3 Christian Benteke 23,62pen, Antonio Luna 85
Missed penalty: Christian Benteke 22
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 60,003
- - -
Norwich City 2 Steven Whittaker 51, Ricky van Wolfswinkel 71
Everton 2 Ross Barkley 61, Seamus Coleman 65
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,824
- - -
Sunderland 0
Fulham 1 Pajtim Kasami 52
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 43,905
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 0
Southampton 1 Rickie Lambert 90pen
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,927
- - -
Liverpool 1 Daniel Sturridge 37
Stoke City 0
Missed penalty: Jonathan Walters 89
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,822
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 19
Manchester City v Newcastle United (1900)