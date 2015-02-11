Feb 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, February 11
Crystal Palace 1 Fraizer Campbell 71
Newcastle United 1 Papiss Cisse 42
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 25,118
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 2 Brown Ideye 60, Saido Berahino 74
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,516
- - -
Chelsea 1 Willian 89
Everton 0
Red Card: Gareth Barry 88
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,592
- - -
Manchester United 3 Chris Smalling 6,45+3, Robin van Persie 82pen
Burnley 1 Danny Ings 12
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 75,356
- - -
Southampton 0
West Ham United 0
Red Card: Adrian 61
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,241
- - -
Stoke City 1 Peter Crouch 38
Manchester City 4 Sergio Aguero 33,70pen, James Milner 55, Samir Nasri 76
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 27,011
- - -
Tuesday, February 10
Liverpool 3 Lazar Markovic 15, Steven Gerrard 53pen, Mario Balotelli 83
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Harry Kane 26, Moussa Dembele 61
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 44,577
- - -
Sunderland 0
Queens Park Rangers 2 Leroy Fer 17, Bobby Zamora 45+1
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 39,077
- - -
Arsenal 2 Laurent Koscielny 27, Theo Walcott 41
Leicester City 1 Andrej Kramaric 61
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 60,032
- - -
Hull City 2 Nikica Jelavic 22, Dame N'Doye 74
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 21,467
- - -