Dec 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Liverpool 4 Martin Skrtel 8, Steven Gerrard 36, Stewart Downing 51, Luis Suarez 90+2
Fulham 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 44,570
- - -
West Ham United 1 Carlton Cole 14
Red Card: Carlton Cole 66
Everton 2 Victor Anichebe 64, Steven Pienaar 73
Red Card: Darron Gibson 90+3
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 35,005
- - -
Manchester City 1 Gareth Barry 90+3
Reading 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 47,007
- - -
Newcastle United 1 Shola Ameobi 81
Queens Park Rangers 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 50,180
- - -
Southampton 0
Sunderland 1 Steven Fletcher 42
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 31,275
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 2 Zoltan Gera 43, Romelu Lukaku 82
Norwich City 1 Robert Snodgrass 23
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,799
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,702
- - -
Wigan Athletic 0
Arsenal 1 Mikel Arteta 60pen
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 21,754
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 23
Swansea City v Manchester United (1330)
Chelsea v Aston Villa (1600)