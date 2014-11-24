Soccer-Leicester are underdogs against Atletico, says Fuchs
April 18 Leicester City are underdogs in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, defender Christian Fuchs has said ahead of Tuesday's game.
Nov 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, November 24 Aston Villa 1 Gabriel Agbonlahor 29 Southampton 1 Nathaniel Clyne 81 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 25,311 - - - Sunday, November 23 Hull City 1 Jake Livermore 8 Red Card: Gaston Ramirez 50 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Harry Kane 61, Christian Eriksen 90 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 23,561 - - - Crystal Palace 3 Dwight Gayle 17, Joe Ledley 78, Mile Jedinak 81 Liverpool 1 Rickie Lambert 2 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 24,862 - - - Saturday, November 22 Arsenal 1 Olivier Giroud 90+5 Manchester United 2 Kieran Gibbs 56og, Wayne Rooney 85 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,074 - - - Stoke City 1 Jonathan Walters 32 Burnley 2 Danny Ings 12,13 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 27,018 - - - Newcastle United 1 Moussa Sissoko 78 Queens Park Rangers 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 51,915 - - - Manchester City 2 Stevan Jovetic 19, Yaya Toure 62 Swansea City 1 Wilfried Bony 9 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 45,458 - - - Chelsea 2 Diego Costa 11, Eden Hazard 25 West Bromwich Albion 0 Red Card: Claudio Yacob 29 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 41,600 - - - Everton 2 Romelu Lukaku 26, Leon Osman 73 West Ham United 1 Mauro Zarate 56 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 39,182 - - - Leicester City 0 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,825 - - -
April 18 Leicester City are underdogs in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, defender Christian Fuchs has said ahead of Tuesday's game.
April 18 Chelsea have enough experience to keep their composure in the title race after Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Manchester United cut their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points with six games left, goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has said.