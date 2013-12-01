Soccer-Tottenham given extension over Wembley move
March 31 Tottenham Hotspur have been given an extension until April 30 to decide whether they will play their home fixtures at Wembley Stadium next season, the Premier League club said on Friday.
Dec 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, December 1 Manchester City 3 Alvaro Negredo 8, Samir Nasri 58,77 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 47,000 - - - Chelsea 3 Gary Cahill 55, John Terry 62, Demba Ba 90 Southampton 1 Jay Rodriguez 1 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 41,000 - - - Hull City 3 Jake Livermore 20, David Meyler 72, Martin Skrtel 87og Liverpool 1 Steven Gerrard 27 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 24,940 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 2 Kyle Walker 18, Sandro 54 Manchester United 2 Wayne Rooney 32,57pen Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 35,884 - - - Saturday, November 30 Newcastle United 2 Yoan Gouffran 36, Moussa Sissoko 57 West Bromwich Albion 1 Chris Brunt 53 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 49,298 - - - Norwich City 1 Gary Hooper 30 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,851 - - - West Ham United 3 Mohamed Diame 47, Carlton Cole 82, Joe Cole 88 Fulham 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,946 - - - Aston Villa 0 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 33,036 - - - Everton 4 Gerard Deulofeu 45, Seamus Coleman 49, Bryan Oviedo 58, Romelu Lukaku 79 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 35,513 - - - Cardiff City 0 Arsenal 3 Aaron Ramsey 29,90+2, Mathieu Flamini 86 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 27,948 - - -
March 31 Tottenham Hotspur have been given an extension until April 30 to decide whether they will play their home fixtures at Wembley Stadium next season, the Premier League club said on Friday.
March 31 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expecting Gabriel Jesus to make a sooner-than-expected return after the young Brazil striker broke a bone in his foot during the Premier League win over Bournemouth last month.
March 31 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gave short shrift to media reports linking Eden Hazard with a move to Real Madrid and said the midfielder has recovered from a calf injury to play in Saturday's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.