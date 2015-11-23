Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, November 23
Crystal Palace 0
Sunderland 1 Jermain Defoe 80
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,361
- - -
Sunday, November 22
Tottenham Hotspur 4 Harry Kane 23,50, Toby Alderweireld 33, Kyle Walker 83
West Ham United 1 Manuel Lanzini 87
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 35,968
- - -
Saturday, November 21
Manchester City 1 Sergio Aguero 44
Liverpool 4 Eliaquim Mangala 7og, Philippe Coutinho 23, Roberto Firmino 32, Martin Skrtel 81
Halftime: 1-3;Attendance: 54,444
- - -
Swansea City 2 Andre Ayew 28, Jonjo Shelvey 39pen
AFC Bournemouth 2 Joshua King 10, Dan Gosling 26
Halftime: 2-2;Attendance: 20,878
- - -
Southampton 0
Stoke City 1 Bojan 10
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 30,039
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 2 James Morrison 35, Mikel Arteta 40og
Arsenal 1 Olivier Giroud 28
Missed penalty: Santi Cazorla 84
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 24,343
- - -
Chelsea 1 Diego Costa 64
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,582
- - -
Newcastle United 0
Leicester City 3 Jamie Vardy 45+1, Leonardo Ulloa 62, Shinji Okazaki 83
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 50,151
- - -
Everton 4 Ross Barkley 17,42, Romelu Lukaku 28,59
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 38,424
- - -
Watford 1 Troy Deeney 87pen
Manchester United 2 Memphis Depay 11, Troy Deeney 90og
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,702
- - -